Teen killed in leopard attack in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 26 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was killed after a leopard attacked him in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Bhambarwadi village under Kannad police station limits, they said.

The boy resided at an ashram in the village and went out to drop someone nearby.

A leopard attacked him and dragged him for about 150 feet, a police official said.

A search was launched for the boy on Wednesday morning and the body was later found, he said.

Forest personnel examined the deceased and confirmed it was a leopard attack, the official said. PTI AW GK