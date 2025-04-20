Teen killed, man injured after falling into well while fleeing fight in UP

Sonbhadra (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) A teenager was killed and a man was injured after they fell into a well while fleeing a fight at a wedding party here, police said Sunday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Mohit Yadav (17).

The incident occurred on Saturday night when a wedding procession had arrived from Pokhra Chainpur to the residence of Ramsaneh Vishwakarma in Sardiha village, Circle Officer (CO) Pradeep Singh Chandel said.

"A dispute arose between factions within the wedding party regarding the selection of songs to be played by the DJ. This escalated into an argument with three men who had come to witness the procession, and the wedding party members allegedly assaulted them," said the officer.

"While attempting to escape the altercation, Yadav and another person fell into a nearby well in the darkness. Mohit Yadav died in the fall, while the other man suffered injuries but was eventually pulled out," Chandel said.

Police arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem examination at Duddhi Community Health Center (CHC), and ensured that the injured youth received medical treatment, Chandel added.

An FIR is being registered, and further investigation is underway, the CO said.