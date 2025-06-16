Teen kills father with spade in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) A 50-year-old farmer was hacked to death with a spade alleged by his minor son following a quarrel over the father’s habitual drinking, police said here on Monday.

The father's body, bearing injuries inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, was found in an agricultural field on Sunday and sent for post-mortem examination.

According to police, the accused confessed to killing his father while the latter was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and working in the fields.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar told reporters that the teenager has been booked under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and taken into protective custody on Monday. He will be produced before the juvenile court, Kumar said.

The SSP said that the spade allegedly used in the crime was recovered from a sugarcane field based on the boy’s "confession during interrogation".

The minor told the police that his father would often consume alcohol and physically assault family members, which prompted him to take the drastic step, officials said.

After committing the crime, the boy hid the spade, washed his bloodstained clothes at a nearby tubewell, bathed and returned home, they claimed.

The investigation led police to suspect the involvement of the son, who was taken into custody on Monday.