Teen kills stranger for refusing Rs 10 for liquor in Andhra: Police

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 19 (PTI) A teenager allegedly killed a man, a stranger to him, after the latter refused to give him money to buy liquor, police said on Friday.

According to police, the 17-year-old, who was allegedly in an intoxicated state, approached the victim, identified as Tataji (49), near a liquor shop and asked for money to purchase alcohol.

“The man was killed by a minor after being denied Rs 10 to buy alcohol,” a police official told PTI.

As the two did not know each other, Tataji refused, leading to an argument.

Police said Tataji allegedly hit the boy, after which the minor fetched a knife and stabbed him about 20 metres away from the liquor shop.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI MS STH SSK