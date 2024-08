Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy left his home in Ulhasnagar in Thane district after being scolded by his mother and continues to be missing, a police official said on Friday.

He left home at around 7pm on Thursday after his mother scolded him in connection with a quarrel in school, the Central police station official said.

A missing person complaint was lodged and efforts are on to trace the boy, he added. PTI COR BNM