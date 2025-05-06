Teen raped by man she befriended on social media in MP's Anuppur district

Anuppur (MP), May 6 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a married man who befriended her on social media in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, police said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old accused allegedly lured the girl on the pretext of marriage and raped her, Kotwali police station in-charge Arvind Jain said.

He said the man befriended the girl on Instagram, and they started talking to each other over the phone.

The girl on Monday lodged a complaint against the accused, a resident of Amlai in Shahdol district, the official said.

He said a case has been registered against the accused for kidnapping and rape under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The official said the accused was nabbed from his in-laws' house on Monday. PTI COR ADU ARU