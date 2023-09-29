Teen rapes six-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Raipur; detained

Raipur, Sep 29 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a boy in a locality on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh's Raipur city, police said on Friday.

The 14-year-old accused has been detained in connection with the incident and sent to a juvenile home, they said.

The incident took place in a locality under Dharsinwa police station limits on Thursday afternoon, additional superintendent of police (Raipur City) Lakhan Patle said.

As per preliminary information, the teen took the child to his house and allegedly sexually assaulted her, he said.

When the girl returned home, she complained of pain and experienced bleeding in her private parts, following which her mother took her to a hospital, he said.

The child's parents then informed the police, and she was shifted to Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital. Her condition is said to be normal, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the boy has been detained, Patle said. PTI TKP ARU