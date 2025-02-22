Teen runs over toddler in Delhi's Alipur

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) An 18-month-old child died after being run over by a car which was driven by a teenage boy in outer north Delhi's Alipur area on Saturday, an official said.

The 15-year-old boy and his brother (23), who is the owner of the vehicle, have been apprehended, they said.

According to the police, at 8.20 am police got information that a child was hit by a car at Firni road in Mukhmelpur.

The offending vehicle was found at the accident spot and the child, Arjun, was taken to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra (SRHC) Hospital in Narela by his uncle, Pardeep Kumar, an official said.

The doctor confirmed that the child had been brought dead and recorded the cause of death as accidental head injury, he said.

The body has been kept at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital in Jahangirpuri. The juvenile and his brother have been apprehended and further probe is underway, the police said. PTI SSG NB NB