Teen sexual assault victim dies by suicide in Kerala''s Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 18 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl, an alleged victim of sexual assault committed suicide at her residence near Meppadi here two days ago, police said on Wednesday.

The girl, a class 11 student, had been mentally disturbed for a few years and was undergoing psychiatric treatment, police said.

She had made three suicide attempts in the last two years, it said.

The girl had revealed the sexual assault suffered by her at the hands of a relative and a neighbour only recently to her psychiatrist who in turn informed her father, police said.

The father informed her school counselor who told the police about it, an officer of Meppadi police station said.

The two accused were immediately arrested and booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said.

The duo was remanded to judicial custody last week and thereafter, police were carrying out further case related activities like recording of the victim's statement, collecting evidence, he said.

The officer said that according to the girl, the relative sexually assaulted her once, while the neighbour did it several times since 2025.

He said that as the girl has been under mental duress even before the incidents of sexual assault and therefore, it needs to be investigated what led to her taking the extreme step.