Teen shot dead at birthday party in Patna's Sri Krishna Puri

Patna: A 16-year-old boy was shot dead by an unidentified person at a birthday party in Patna's Sri Krishna Puri area, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Sachiwalay-2 sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Saket Kumar said the incident took place at house no. 54 in Gandhi Nagar locality around 11:30 pm on Monday when a birthday party was going on.

"Police reached the spot after receiving a call that firing took place at the house. By the time police reached there, the teen had been admitted to the nearest government hospital. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment," Kumar said.

Police have registered a case and are further investigating the matter, the SDPO said, adding, "Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the victim as well as the accused."