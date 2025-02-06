Teen shot dead by history-sheeter brother in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) An 18-year-old student was allegedly shot dead by his elder brother on Thursday at their house in the Nehru Nagar area of southeast Delhi, police said.

Abhishek Aman, the brother who fired the gun, rushed Akshay Kashyap to the Safdarjung Hospital and then absconded, they said.

Abhishek, a history-sheeter, was later apprehended.

Police said they were informed about the gun firing by the hospital at 6.10 am and a team from Lajpat Nagar Police Station was rushed.

"The report stated that Akshay had been admitted by his brother with a gunshot wound, who later succumbed during treatment," a police officer said.

According to police, around 1.30 am Thursday, Abhishek, 26, fired a bullet at Akshay during an altercation, fatally wounding him in the head.

Fragments of the bullet also grazed their mother Mohini's forehead, though she survived with minor injuries.

Abhishek has been registered as a "Bad Character" at Lajpat Nagar Police Station and has four criminal cases registered against him.

"During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, stating that the shooting was a result of an argument. We have recovered the weapon of offence - a pistol with live rounds and a magazine. A case of murder has been registered against Abhishek," the officer said.

Police said Akshay was a student, while his father, Arun Kumar, runs a home-cooked food tiffin service. Their mother is a homemaker.