Teen siblings killed as tractor hits motorcycle in MP's Tikamgarh

Tikamgarh, May 19 (PTI) A teenage brother-sister duo was killed on Monday after their motorcycle was hit by a tractor in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, a police official said.

The incident took place on Jatara-Nowgong road near Palera area, sub inspector Akash Rusia of Kanera police outpost told PTI.

He identified the deceased as Raj (15) and his sister Muskhan (16).

"The accident happened when the motorcycle tried to overtake the tractor. The two died instantly. They were returning after attending a wedding function in Tikamgarh. The tractor fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him," Rusia said. PTI COR LAL BNM