Teen spends four days with mother’s body in Thane district: Police

Thane, Aug 1 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy spent four days with his mother’s body in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The 44-year-old woman died in their flat at a housing complex in the Kalyan area and the matter came to light after neighbours complained of a foul smell on the premises.

When the watchman and neighbours went to the flat on Wednesday to enquire about the stench, a boy opened the door. They found the decomposed body of his mother, said police.

After police arrived at the scene, the boy identified himself as Allwyn Daniel (14) and his mother as Silvia Daniel (44).

The boy told the police that his mother died of some sickness and he did not suspect any foul play.

While Khadakpada police have registered an accidental death report, it has no mention of the boy’s father. PTI COR NR