Teen stabbed 8 times over road rage in south Delhi Neb Sarai

New Delhi: A 19-year-old youth was left critically injured after seven boys attacked him with knives in South Delhi's Neb Sarai area, stabbing him eight times, police said on Saturday.

Yash, with multiple injuries on his body, has been admitted to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical, they said.

Yash, a resident of Raju Park, was stabbed by a group of minors on Friday when he was out over a road rage incident that took place a day before.

An officer said a case under section 109(1)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, and all seven juveniles have been apprehended.

Four knives used in the stabbing have been recovered.

On Thursday, Yash and some of his friends were standing on the Deoli road, when two boys came on a motorcycle and applied the brakes abruptly.

The incident led to Yash and his friends thrashing the two boys, the officer said.

The Saturday incident saw the two boys accosting Yash with five other friends and stabbing him several times.