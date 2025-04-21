Teen stabbed in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was stabbed in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar area on Monday evening and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, an official said.

Police said information regarding the stabbing was received at Bhajanpura Police Station around 5.25 pm and a team was immediately dispatched to the spot at C-3, Aditya Complex, Yamuna Vihar.

The police team found Krishna with stab injuries at the spot and sent him to GTB Hospital for treatment.

"Based on preliminary findings, a case under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Bhajanpura police station. The victim and the attacker are known to each other," the official said.

Police teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the accused. Efforts are underway to establish the exact motive behind the attack, he added.