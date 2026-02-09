Teen stabbed in head while walking to school in Delhi’s Mangolpuri

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) A Class 10 student was allegedly stabbed to death by some unidentified attackers in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Monday morning, police said.

The boy sustained grievous injuries after being stabbed in the head, a senior police officer said, adding that the knife was stuck in the teenager's skull he was found by the police later.

The student was attacked early morning while he was on his way to school, the police said.

Police were alerted about the incident following a PCR call, after which a team rushed to the spot. The injured student was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

“Preliminary inquiry suggests the victim was a Class 10 student and was on his way to appear for an exam. The exact sequence of events leading to the stabbing is being ascertained,” the officer said.

A crime team and forensic experts were called to examine the scene, and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being scanned to identify the attacker and establish the motive behind the crime, police said.

A case of murder has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused, they added.

Police said they are also questioning local residents and the victim’s acquaintances to find out whether the attack was the result of personal enmity or any other dispute.

Further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ NB