Teen stabbed in Jaipur over personal enmity

Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a group of assailants in Bhatta Basti area here, leading to tension in the area, police said on Monday.

The accused attacked Adil with knives on Sunday night. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The incident triggered panic and tension in the area with a large number of people gathering outside the Bhatta Basti police station.

Preliminary investigation suggests personal enmity behind the murder. The main accused has been identified as Arbaz, police said, adding efforts are underway to trace him.