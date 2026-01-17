Teen stabbed to death by lover's minor brother in Delhi's Rohini; 5 juveniles apprehended

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) A teenager was lured to a public park through social media and allegedly stabbed to death by a group of minors, as the former was in a relationship with the sister of one of the attackers, an official said on Saturday. Five juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the crime.

The incident occurred on January 15 at Japanese Park in northwest Delhi's Rohini area, where the victim, identified as Divyanshu (18), was attacked in broad daylight.

Police said the murder was allegedly plotted by the minor brother of a girl with whom the victim was in a romantic relationship.

A PCR call regarding the stabbing was received around 3 pm, following which a police team rushed to the spot and found Divyanshu lying injured and bleeding.

He was taken to BSA Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered, and an investigation was launched. During the probe, eyewitness accounts and technical evidence revealed that the girl's brother, a 17-year-old juvenile, had strongly opposed the relationship and hatched a conspiracy to eliminate the victim.

Investigators said the accused juvenile allegedly used a friend's social media account under a fake name to remain in contact with Divyanshu and lured him to the park on the pretext of meeting.

On the day of the incident, he allegedly arrived at the park along with his associates and attacked the victim with a knife, resulting in his death.

Police said all those involved in the crime were found to be juveniles and were apprehended within 24 hours of registration of the case.

The knife used in the crime was recovered, along with the victim's mobile phone, wrist watch and a metallic 'kada' from the possession of the juveniles, police said.

Officials said the juveniles involved were residents of the same locality and studied in the same school. Further investigation is underway, police added.