Teen stabbed to death by man in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 9 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed in the neck by his maternal uncle in Bengaluru, who surrendered to police three days after the incident, police said on Saturday.

The teenager, a school dropout addicted to online games, reportedly frequently quarrelled with his uncle over money to fund his gaming habit, police said.

The incident occurred on August 4 at around 5 am in Kumbarahalli, where the boy lived with his uncle, identified as Nagaprasad.

Nagaprasad, who works as a security guard, allegedly stabbed his sleeping nephew with a kitchen knife. Unable to bear the boy’s repeated demands for money, he fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Police registered a case under Section 101 (murder) at Soladevanahalli police station.

Nagaprasad surrendered to police three days later, confessing to the crime. Following his admission, police recovered the boy’s decomposed body from the scene and seized the murder weapon.

The accused told police he wandered through nearby villages after fleeing and even contemplated suicide before deciding to turn himself in.

Nagaprasad has been produced before a Bengaluru court, which remanded him in judicial custody. PTI JR SSK