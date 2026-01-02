Teen stabbed to death in Delhi's Sultanpuri; 1 held

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said on Friday.

The main accused has been arrested, they said.

According to police, a PCR call was received at 11.30 pm on Thursday informing that a group of boys had attacked a minor with a knife.

"A police team rushed to the spot and found the injured boy lying on the road with multiple stab wounds. The victim was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead," a police officer said.

He said an FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up.

"The team apprehended the main accused, Vikram, and recovered the knife used in the crime. The accused, aged around 30 years, has six previous criminal involvements," he said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the stabbing was carried out along with two of his associates, who are currently absconding. Police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the remaining accused, police said.

Police are probing the motive behind the murder and are examining CCTV camera footage from the surrounding areas, besides recording statements of local residents to reconstruct the sequence of events. PTI BM RHL