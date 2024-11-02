Teen stabs man to death over bursting of crackers in Nagpur

Nagpur, Nov 2 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a teenager over the bursting of firecrackers in Nagpur, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Amol Waghmare was fatally attacked in the Imambada area of the city on Friday night, he said.

Police said Waghmare got into an argument with the teenager over crackers. During the altercation, the teenager attacked Waghmare with a knife and killed him, the official said.

The victim, who faced multiple cases, and the accused had past enmity, he said, adding that the teenager has been apprehended. PTI COR NR