Teen stabs sister's partner in Delhi's Samaypur Badli

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach allegedly by a teenager and his associates here over his relationship with the accused's sister, police said Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday around 4 pm when three minors attacked Lavish in his shop in Samaypur Badli area.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident surfaced online.

Lavish, a resident of Rana Park in Delhi, was immediately rushed to BSA Hospital. He works in the office of a builder in Badarpur, police said.

Initial investigation revealed that Lavish was in a relationship with a woman, police said.

"The girl, an employee at a blood bank centre in Shalimar Bagh, has two brothers who were opposing her relationship. A few months ago, her elder brother had warned Lavish to stay away," a senior police officer said.

On Tuesday, tensions escalated when the woman's younger brother, a 10th-grade student in Pitampura, along with his juvenile associates arrived at Lavish's shop and attacked him with a knife multiple times.

All three accused have been identified, and multiple police teams have been formed to apprehend them.

"The victim is undergoing treatment. We are making all efforts to trace and apprehend the accused juveniles," he said. PTI BM HIG