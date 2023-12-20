Teen stoned to death in Jharkhand

Godda (Jharkhand), Dec 20 (PTI) Unidentified people stoned a teenager to death and then made an abortive attempt to set the body on fire in Jharkhand's Godda district, police said.

Police on Wednesday recovered the body of 19-year-old Rohit Shah of Kanhwara village from under a bridge, it said.

SP Nathu Singh Meena assured that the perpetrators will be nabbed soon.

Hundreds of villagers assembled at the spot and put up road blockade on the main road near Hatia Chowk, which was withdrawn later after being persuaded by police. PTI COR BS MNB