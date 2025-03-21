Teen student jumps to death from hostel of private varsity in MP's Guna

Guna (MP), Mar 21 (PTI) A 19-year-old student of a private university in Guna in Madhya Pradesh allegedly committed suicide on Friday by jumping off the fifth floor of a hostel on the campus, a police official said.

As per police, a note found stored in his laptop stated that he had transferred a sizable sum of money online under someone's pressure.

The incident took place in JP University, some 33 kilometres from the district headquarters, and came to light after the body was spotted at 4:15am, Raghogarh police station in charge Zuber Khan said.

"Vaibhav Verma, a BE (Computer Science) second year student, jumped off the fifth floor of the hostel. He died on the spot. His mobile phone was found on the fifth floor of the hostel. He was from Kanpur and stayed in a hostel on the campus," Khan said.

Post mortem will be conducted after Verma's kin arrive here, he added.