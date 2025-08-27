Teen tied to pole, thrashed on theft suspicion in UP village; three booked

Etah (UP): Police have registered a case against three people after a video surfaced online showing a 15-year-old boy being tied to a pole and beaten on suspicion of theft in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

In the video, the boy's legs are seen tied with a rope and fastened to a pole while he is being beaten.

According to sources, the boy had borrowed an e-rickshaw and used it to bring wood from the forest. Some individuals allegedly caught him, tied him to an electric pole, and assaulted him.

Based on a complaint filed by the teenager's family at the Kotwali police station, a case has been registered against Sunil, Suraj, and Anoop, all residents of Nadarai, under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident took place on Monday evening.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said strict action will be taken against the accused.