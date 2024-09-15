Teen trying to swim across pond over Rs 10 bet drowns in MP's Raisen

Raisen, Sep 15 (PTI) A 19-year-old man drowned in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday while trying to swim across a pond as part of a Rs 10 bet, a police official said.

The incident took place at 11am in Gorakhpur village under Deori police station limits, some 130 kilometres from the district headquarters, he said.

"Deceased Harish Ahirwar was part of a group of three friends. They placed a Rs 10 bet to see who swims across fastest. Midway, Ahirwar drowned. His body was fished out at 3pm," Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kharpuse said.