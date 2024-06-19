Teenage boy, accused in attempted murder case, stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy accused in an attempt-to-murder case was allegedly stabbed to death by two people in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area, police said on Wednesday.

The victim had been booked in an attempted murder case and was released from a juvenile home a month ago, they said.

A police officer said the victim is suspected to have been killed by members of a rival group.

The teenager was found with stab wounds near the NDPL office at noon. He was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

The police have registered an FIR and formed a team to nab the accused. PTI ALK SZM