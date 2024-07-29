Teenage boy 'addicted' to online game jumps to his death after writing 'log out' in notebook

Pune, July 29 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy allegedly jumped to his death from the 14th floor of a residential building in Pimpri Chinchwad city near Pune, with police suspecting his involvement in an online game as a possible cause with the recovery of a "log out" message from his notebook.

The boy was addicted to playing the online game as per his parents, said Swapna Gore, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I).

"We have found a purported suicide note from his notebook mentioning 'log out'. He also wrote 'XD' which could be the online game he was playing. We are investigating the exact trigger behind the suicide," the police officer said.

The boy flung himself off at around midnight on Thursday.

He was a student of class 10 from a local school. The father of the deceased works in a firm in Nigeria, and his mother, an engineer, is a homemaker.

Police have seized his laptop and handed it over to cyber experts to crack the password.

"Besides the mention of 'log out', police also found three drawings resembling maps of a building. One of the maps described how to commit 'suicide'," Gore said.

Police are trying to find out when the maps were drawn and whether they were old or freshly created on the day of the incident.

A case of accidental death has been registered. PTI SPK NSK