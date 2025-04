Thane, Apr 18 (PTI) A teenage boy has been booked for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said.

The 14-year-old accused also had unnatural sex with the victim after luring her with chocolates on April 16, the Bhiwandi Town police station official said.

"A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused has not been detained so far," the official said. PTI COR BNM