Teenage boy detained for killing girl after attempting rape in Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur, Feb 25 (PTI) Police detained a teenage boy on Tuesday for allegedly killing a five-year-old girl after trying to rape her in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur city, officials said.

The boy, who is 13 years of age, was detained after the girl was found dead on Tuesday morning at an under construction house of a residential colony under Sarkanda police station limits in the city, an official said.

The girl had gone missing since Monday evening, he said.

The victim girl as well as the boy lived in one of the labour quarters of the colony with their kin, he said.

The family members of the victim girl lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday morning, he added.

"After the police found the girl's body, a case under section 103 (1) of BNS and section 194 of BNSS was lodged against an unidentified person, and launched a probe," he said.

During the investigation, the police questioned the labourers along with their children. The boy was among nine suspects identified by the police during the questioning, he added.

The boy was seen taking the victim girl with him in the CCTV footage of the under-construction site, the official said.

The police detained the boy, who admitted his involvement in the crime, he added.

"The boy told the police that he is addicted to watching porn movies. He took the girl to the under-construction house when he saw her alone," he said.

The boy tried to rape the girl and he attacked her with a stone and wooden log to death when she resisted his attempts, the official said.

An action was taken against him under the provision of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the boy will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board soon, the official said. PTI COR NP