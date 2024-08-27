Teenage boy detained for stalking girls

Thane, Aug 27 (PTI) Police have detained a 15-year-old boy from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly stalking girls, an official said on Tuesday.

As per the complaint lodged by a girl, the incident occurred around 8 pm on Monday.

The girl was walking alone on the road when the accused followed her and made objectionable gestures at her. He also followed three other girls who were friends of the victim, he added.

Following the complaint, the juvenile was detained sent to a remand home, an official of Bhiwandi police station said.

The police registered an FIR against the accused under section 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. PTI COR MVG NP