Teenage boy dies after being stabbed multiple times in south Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy, who had recently come out of an observation home, died after being stabbed multiple times in the Sangam Vihar area of south Delhi on Friday, police said.

"Around 6.30 pm, information about the stabbing incident in the Sangam Vihar area was received at Tigri police station," a senior police officer said.

The victim was identified as Irfan. There were multiple stab injuries on his body," the officer said.

Police said that they are investigating the reason behind the killing and are trying to identify the accused.

"We are checking CCTV to identify and nab the accused. Multiple teams have been formed. We are looking at all the angles. We got to know that the victim has recently come out of an observation home," said the officer. PTI BM NSD NSD