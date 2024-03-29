Teenage boy dies of electrocution

Thane, Mar 29 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district has died of electrocution, police said on Friday.

The victim, identified as Dilshar Hamiduddin Shah who studied in Class 8, climbed up the roof of a powerloom unit and suffered a electric shock as he came in contact with a live wire on Wednesday night, they said.

"He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead," an official of Shantinagar police station said.

A case of accidental death was registered, he said, adding that a probe into the incident was on. PTI COR NP