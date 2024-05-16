Teenage boy drowns in Saryu River while taking selfies in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

Ballia: A 17-year-old boy drowned in the Saryu River here and another teenager is feared dead while they were taking selfies from their mobile phones, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Maharajpur village on Wednesday evening. The victims were identified as Kaushal Ram (17) and Jhunnu Ram (16), Superintendent of Police Deo Ranjan Verma said.

Kaushal and Jhunnu went into the deep waters of the Saryu River and were taking selfies on their mobile phones when they slipped and drowned, SP said.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot, SP Verma said.

With the help of divers, Kaushal's body was recovered from the river on Thursday morning. Efforts were being made to look for Jhunnu.