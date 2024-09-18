Teenage boy feared drown during Ganesh idol immersion

Pune, Sep 17 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy feared drowned in a river near Indapur town in Pune district on Tuesday while immersing a Ganesh idol, police said.

The teenager, identified as Aniket Kulkarni, was pursuing education at Ved Pathshala.

The incident occurred at around 3 PM when some students from the Pathshala had gone to the Nira river to immerse the idol, an official said.

"Aniket had also entered the water with other students. But he was pulled away by water current. A search operation is underway to trace him," he added. PTI COR NSK