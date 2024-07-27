Teenage boy feared drowned at Arnala beach

Palghar, Jul 27 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy from Virar is feared drowned in the sea off the Arnala beach in Palghar on Saturday, police said.

Sachin Chowdhary visited the beach with his family members in the evening. He entered the sea for a swim but didn't come out, an official said.

A search is launched to trace Chowdhary by the Coast Guard, local police, fire brigade personnel with the help of fishermen, he added.

Palghar district was battered by heavy rain over the last two days. PTI COR NSK