Teenage boy held for raping child in Chhattisgarh's Korba district

Korba, Sep 5 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly raping a two-and-half-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Korba city, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the girl was alone at home and her parents had gone out for work, said an official.

The victim's family lived in a rented house owned by the accused's father.

The girl's mother caught him raping the child when she returned home after work and raised alarm, the official said.

As per the preliminary investigation, the boy had raped the girl in the past too, he added.

"After the incident, the landlord threatened the victim's family and forced them to vacate the house," the official said.

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and further probe was underway, he said. PTI COR KRK