Teenage boy jumps to death from hill after parents refuse to buy him mobile phone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 5 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy preparing for police recruitment examination committed suicide by jumping off a hill in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city after his parents allegedly refused to buy him a mobile phone, police said on Tuesday.

Atharva Tayade was spotted lying motionless on the rocky surface down the hill in the Sajapur area on Sunday by two individuals. They rushed Tayade to a hospital where doctors declared him dead after a medical examination, a police official said.

The investigation revealed that Tayade killed himself after his family refused to buy him a mobile phone, the official added.

The deceased boy, originally from Jalgaon Jamod in Buldhana district, was staying in the Sajapur area.

Police have registered an accidental death report, and further investigations are underway. PTI AW NSK