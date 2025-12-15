Teenage boy killed in knife attack by classmate at Pune coaching centre; accused detained

Pune, Dec 15 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was killed after a classmate allegedly attacked him with a knife inside a classroom at a coaching centre in Pune district on Monday, police said.

The attack was apparently the fallout of a previous dispute between the two boys, both Class 10 students, they said.

The incident took place at a private coaching centre in Rajgurunagar, according to the police.

"As per primary information, the victim and the accused had a tiff a few months ago over a petty issue. A couple of days ago, the deceased and his friends had beaten up the accused, which had made him angry," a Khed police station official said.

"On Monday, when class was underway, the accused came with a knife in his bag and sat behind the victim. He then attacked the victim on his throat and abdomen with the knife and fled. The boy was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to injuries," the official added.

The accused was later detained and produced before the juvenile court, he added.

Further probe into the case, including the angle of previous enmity, is underway, the official said. PTI SPK GK BNM