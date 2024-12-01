Teenage boy kills friend who demanded money for damaged mobile phone; detained

Valsad (Gujarat), Dec 1 (PTI) A teenage boy was detained for allegedly killing his friend who demanded money to repair the mobile phone damaged by him in Gujarat's Valsad district, police said Sunday.

The accused took the 16-year-old victim to an abandoned building in Pardi town in Valsad district and pushed him into the elevator shaft, leaving him with grievous injuries. He smashed the victim's head with a brick and hid the body using bricks and bushes, police said.

The victim left his house on November 27 morning and didn't return home for two days, his father stated in the FIR.

"On the same day, the body of the 16-year-old boy was found in the elevator shaft of an unfinished building located in an industrial area behind Pardi ITI," police said.

The district crime branch and a special operations group launched an investigation and detained the minor friend of the deceased after analysing CCTV camera footage of nearby areas.

The suspect disclosed that he killed his friend as he was repeatedly demanding money for the mobile phone the former had broken a few days ago, police said.

The accused allegedly called the victim to the building on the pretext of giving him money and pushed him into the elevator shaft.

"He killed the injured victim by smashing his head with bricks. He covered the body with pieces of bricks and bushes and fled," the police said.

Following his "confession", police are taking legal action and conducting investigations. PTI Cor KA NSK