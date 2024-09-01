Teenage boy kills self in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself at home in Delhi's Rohini, police said on Sunday.

The police received a call at 5:45 am on August 28 from a hospital in Kanjhawala about a boy who was brought dead, a senior officer said.

The local police reached the hospital and collected the reports, he added.

The police said the boy's body was handed over to his parents after post-mortem.

The boy's parents did not raise any suspicion over his death. A suicide note was found from the house and it is being examined, the officer said. PTI BM SZM