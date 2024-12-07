Teenage boy rams Porsche car into motorcycles in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) A speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a teenage boy rammed into motorcycles parked along a footpath in Mumbai's Bandra area in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police booked 19-year-old Dhruv Gupta for rash and negligent driving and sent his blood samples for chemical analysis to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, an official said.

He said Dhruv is the son of a prominent businessman.

He said the Porsche car rammed into motorbikes parked along a footpath near Sadhu Vaswani Chowk at 2:40 AM after Dhruv Gupta apparently lost his control at the wheel.

Prima facie, five persons, including a woman, were present in the luxurious car, he said.

The accident was captured on a CCTV camera, and the footage has gone viral.

After the accident, police took Dhruv to a hospital for his blood samples. Further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA NSK