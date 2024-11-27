Teenage boy who committed suicide in Pune was sexually assaulted by man: Police

Pune, Nov 27 (PTI) The investigation into the suicide of a 15-year-old boy showed that he was allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed by a 26-year-old sales executive, Pune Police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Police booked the man on various charges including abetting suicide, an official said.

The boy hanged himself at his house on October 15.

"The investigation showed that an unidentified person had sent messages to the boy threatening to make his photos and videos public. Police tracked down the accused," a police officer said.

Advertisment

The investigation showed that the man, who works as a sales executive, had sexually assaulted the teenage boy and recorded the act on his mobile phone, he said.

"The accused later started harassing the boy by sending him the photos and videos on his phone, leading to the teenager killing himself," the officer added.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. No arrest has been made. PTI SPK NSK