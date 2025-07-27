Teenage cousins raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar; 2 held

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) Two men were arrested here in Budhana for allegedly kidnapping and raping two girls, both cousins, at gunpoint, police said on Sunday.

Circle Officer (CO) Gajendra Pal Singh said, "We arrested Pradeep and Gaurav late Saturday night in connection with the abduction and gang rape incident." He said the two have been booked under sections of the BNS and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The incident came to light when the minors, aged 15 and 16, returned home and told their parents that they had been raped.

According to the complaint, Pradeep and Gaurav, from the same village, abducted the girls at gunpoint on Friday, took them to some other place, and raped them.

The minors have been sent for a medical examination, police said. PTI COR CDN VN VN