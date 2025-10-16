Teenage factory worker hangs self in north Delhi; blames father for suicide

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was found hanging inside a factory in the northwest Delhi's Lawrence Road Industrial Area on Thursday morning, police said.

Police found a suicide note on him that read that his father was to be blamed for his suicide because he often harassed him.

Satyam alias Kundan pulled a rickshaw and had also been working in the factory, where he was found dead, for the past seven to eight months and slept the nights there, police said.

In a suicide note that he kept in his pocket, Satyam blamed his father, who lives in a jhuggi nearby, for repeatedly demanding money from him, police said.

A police team responded to the suicide call made at Keshav Puram Police Station around 7 am, and found Satyam hanging from a rope.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that he was last seen alive around 10 pm on Wednesday, when he went to the third floor to sleep. He was found hanging the next morning by factory workers, an officer said.

"No foul play has been detected so far during the enquiry," the officer said.

The body's post-mortem was conducted at BJRM Hospital.