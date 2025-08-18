Teenage gang rape victim takes poison, dies at hospital in Meerut

Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A 15-year-old gang rape victim died at a hospital in Meerut, two days after she tried to commit suicide eating poison, police on Monday said.

According to police, on August 9, three youths — Ritesh, Krishna, and Ravi — raped a girl in a sugarcane field in their village, and recorded the assault on video.

The girl ate poison on August 14, and died two days later, the officer said.

"Today, a woman accompanied by a lawyer submitted a complaint ... alleging that her daughter was raped by three youths from the same village on August 9," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh said.

"After her death, her family performed her last rites," he added.