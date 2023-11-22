Teenage girl and woman drown in reservoir during religious ritual

Datia (MP), Nov 21 (PTI) A woman and a 16-year-old girl drowned in a reservoir during a religious ritual in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred when several women had gathered at the Angoori barrage for a ritualistic bath, a police officer said.

"A teenage girl got pulled into the water and some women tried to save her. However, one of the women drowned," he said, adding that three others were saved by villagers working in nearby agricultural fields.

Later, the bodies of the girl and the woman were fished out of the water, he said. PTI COR ADU NSK