Teenage girl brought from Bihar for flesh trade rescued in Thane; one held

Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) The police have rescued a 15-year-old girl who had been brought from Bihar to Maharashtra’s Thane city to force her into prostitution, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip, the police laid a trap near a hotel in the Wagle Estate area and caught a 26-year-old man from Aurangabad district with the teenager.

The man, identified as Shravankumar Sudhama Choudhary, had brought the girl from Bihar to push her into prostitution, said Shivraj Patil, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

A case has been registered against Choudhary under the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he said, adding that the girl has been sent to a rescue home. PTI COR NR