Teenage girl commits suicide by jumping off terrace

Palghar, Oct 31 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl allegedly killed herself by jumping off the terrace of a building in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was a resident of Vakipada area in Naigaon near Vasai. She jumped off the terrace of a building adjacent to her residential society on Monday evening. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her "brought dead", an official said.

No suicide note was found and the reason for taking the extreme step is not known, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered and further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK