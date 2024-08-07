Teenage girl dies after fire at godown in Nagpur building

Nagpur, Aug 7 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl died after a fire broke out in a perfume godown located in a building in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place at around 6 am in the building at Khaparipura in Itwari area, they said, adding the girl's parents and minor brother were rescued.

After the blaze erupted, the four family members residing in a house above the godown got trapped, officials said.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and rescued Praveen Bhakde (44), his wife Preeti Bhakde (39) and their son Raunak Bhakde (15), an official from Tehsil police station said.

The couple's daughter, Anushka Bhakde, was found unconscious in a bathroom after firefighters broke open its door, he said.

She was rushed to the Mayo Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, the official said, without elaborating.

The blaze was later doused but its cause was not yet known, the police said. PTI CLS/COR GK